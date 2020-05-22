ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield said he hasn’t started sparring, but he is getting into shape for a possible exhibition fight against his most infamous opponent ever, “Iron” Mike Tyson.
The two have met twice before with the most memorable moment being when Tyson bit down and came away with a chunk of Holyfield’s ear. But recently, Tyson has been on social media promoting a return to the ring and showing off his training.
Holyfield said the entire idea for an exhibition came from Tyson.
“They came to us first, because the fact of the matter is, I would never come to him first because fact of the matter is, I beat him twice,” Holyfield told CBS46. “So that’s just like being a bullet, let’s fight. It’s obvious they came to me, I didn’t go to them. Now I just have to make sure this is wise, it’s together, and it’s right for both of us.”
Not surprisingly, with the talk out there of a new fight, both fighters are getting into the spirit of it talking about each other and their history. Holyfield was even to laugh about the bite heard round the world.
“Even back then, it’s not like I wasn’t warned before I went in there. I’m telling this prophet told me he’s going to do something. I never thought he would bite me,” Holyfield said. “I thought he would hit me with an elbow or something like that; headbutt, something like that. I never thought that. That bothered me more so because, even in boxing when you get together, who has the strongest neck you kind of pull your head like that. Everyone said, you put your ear in his mouth. *laughing* and when you look at it, I dipped my head like this, and he got a piece of my ear.”
Even though that fight ended with one of the most controversial endings in boxing history; Holyfield said he and his “buddy” have talked to each other about the possible exhibition match.
“Yeah, that’s how everything started. It was a phone chat. He called me and saying, ‘you think you want to do this,’ and I said, ‘well, it all depends on what are we going to do?’ And he said, ‘50/50’ and I said, ‘Okay,’” Holyfield said.
It’s been almost 23 years since the infamous bite fight, which was the second fight between the two legendary fighters. But both fighters are now in their 50’s and this wouldn’t be a 12-round fight, it would be most likely a three-round exhibition fight. Still, Holyfield said he remains in shape, saying he is now down to his fighting weight of 215 pounds, and hopes to use the possible fight as inspiration for future generations.
“I’m 58-years-old and being able to tell people, well, if you take care of yourself at a young age, then when you get older, you’ll be well preserved,” Holyfield said. “You can do some things that other people your age probably won’t be able to do.”
What does the “Real Deal” think about Tyson’s training videos on social media and his new look? Well, just like any great fighter, Holyfield was ready with a little bit of honesty and a little bit of shade for Mr. Tyson.
“Well, that’s what promotion is all about. My other thing is that my momma said, ‘if you can be quiet and do it; it tends to work better because no one knows what you’re doing.’ And it tends to work,” Holyfield said with a smile.
