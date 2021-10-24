COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first two games of the World Series will be at Houston's Minute Maid Park this week.
Sales for games 3, 4 and 5 at Truist Park will go on sale starting Tuesday morning for the general public.
Single game tickets will go on sale the Oct. 26 at 10 a.m., but for A-list members and Braves Insiders, sales will start Monday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you're a member of either of those groups, you'll get a code emailed to you.
On the Astros' website, ticket sales are already up. On StubHub, tickets for game one go anywhere from about $500 and up.
A quick search of airline prices from Hartsfield-Jackson to Houston this week show plane tickets anywhere from about $200 and up.
Click here for more ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.