COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks announced today that forward Jalen Johnson has been assigned to the College Park Skyhawks, while two-way player and guard Sharife Cooper has been transferred to the College Park Skyhawks.
Johnson last appeared for the Skyhawks on Jan. 11, when he started and scored nine points in nine minutes before exiting with an ankle injury. Cooper last played for College Park in Las Vegas during the Winter Showcase on Dec. 19 vs. Memphis. The rookie guard averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 assists in 29.9 minutes per game (11 games, 10 starts) during the Showcase Cup portion of the G League schedule.
Johnson has played in 11 games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, averaging 4.7 minutes per game. Cooper has appeared in 10 games for Atlanta, averaging 3.5 minutes.
This is the ninth assignment to the Skyhawks of the 2021-22 campaign for Johnson, and eighth transfer for Cooper.
The Skyhawks will host NBA G League Ignite, the G League’s official development team, at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET as part of the NBA G League Ignite Tour. The game takes place outside of the regular season schedule, and therefore regular season stats and records will not be affected.
