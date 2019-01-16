Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta United has announced that they've signed star forward Josef Martinez to a 5 year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season.
Martinez had a record-breaking 2018 campaign as he became the first player in MLS history to win All-Star Game, regular season and MLS Cup MVP honors.
He scored 31 goals on the season and captured MLS' Golden Boot. His 31 goals were four more than the previous record set by Chris Wondolowski of the San Jose Earthquakes in 2012.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
