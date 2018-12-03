Kennesaw, GA (CBS46) Kennesaw State University has advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoff after a 13-10 win over the Wofford Terriers on Saturday.
It was a defensive struggle as All-World quarterback Chandler Burks was held to just 79 yards passing on 14 attempts. He also threw an interception.
Darnell Holland led the Owl attack with 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
KSU advances to play South Dakota State on Saturday. The Jackrabbits smashed Duquesne 51-6 to get to the quarters.
Both teams made the quarterfinals last year with KSU falling to Sam Houston State 34-27 in a nationally televised game.
The Jackrabbits beat New Hampshire in the quarterfinals before falling to James Madison 51-16 in the semifinals.
Saturday's game kicks off at 2 p.m.
