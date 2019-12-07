OGDEN, Utah -- Ninth-ranked Kennesaw State lost a 26-20 tilt with No. 3 Weber State on Saturday to end its season in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.
The Owls came up short on its final drive of the contest. Jonathan Murphy tried to make a play to save the Owls' season, but was brought down on fourth down.
After deferring the opening kickoff, the Kennesaw State defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats' first possession. The KSU offense took advantage of the field position and took a 3-0 lead after a 41-yard field goal from Nathan Robertson.
The Wildcats answered with a 25-yard attempt of their own and the game was tied at the six-minute mark in the opening frame. The Owls responded with an 18-play, 92-yard drive that chewed 9:38 off of the clock. The drive was capped off with an eight-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Murphy. The 18 plays and 9:38 were both season-highs for the KSU offense.
Weber State took the ensuing drive for a touchdown, but the two-point failed, to keep the Owls up 10-9 with 8:57 in the half. Kennesaw State took a 17-9 lead after Jonathan Murphy completed his first career pass on third-and-goal to T.J. Reed. Weber State kicked a field goal with under two minutes remaining to cut the lead to 17-12 at the break.
On the Owls' first possession of the second half, Weber State returned a fumble for a touchdown and took its first lead of the ballgame with 13:32 in the second quarter, 19-17. The Wildcats rode the momentum through the next two drives, as WSU forced an Owls punt and scored a touchdown to take a 26-17 lead midway through the third quarter.
Kennesaw State caught a break in the third quarter when the Weber State punter's knee touched the ground and the Owls took over on the WSU 37-yard line. However, the Owls could not take advantage, and turned the ball over on downs.
The teams went back-and-forth until the Robertson buried a 37-yard field goal with 8:31 to play in the contest. The attempt pulled the Owls within one score at 26-20. On the first play of the Wildcat's next possession, Dorian Walker came down with an interception and Kennesaw State took over at its 30-yard line. Weber State forced a Kennesaw State punt and with 4:23 left on the clock, the Wildcats took over.
Again, the Owls' defense came up huge and forced a three-and-out to give the Owls' offense one final drive.
Kennesaw State ends its season as the most successful start-up college football program with 48 wins through its first five years of existence.
