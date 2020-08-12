KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Joining multiple other conferences, the Big South Conference, home to Kennesaw State University, announced Wednesday it is delaying football season with hopes of playing in the spring.
“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander said. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge.”
Commissioner Kyle Kallander addresses fall sports and our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/el4ubmwoId— Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) August 12, 2020
Kennesaw State Athletic Director Milton Overton said the decision from the conference gives the football program a clear path ahead.
"While we are disappointed our student-athletes will not have a chance to compete for a championship this fall, we remain committed to working with the Big South Conference and non-conference partners to build an exciting spring football schedule for our players, fans and Kennesaw State student body. Our football program now has a clear path forward and we will keep our options open in the fall while always making the health and safety of our student-athletes our number one priority. A decision from the ASUN regarding competition for our remaining athletic programs is forthcoming. Our ticket department will be in touch with football season ticket holders in the coming days to talk about options moving forward."
Other conferences that have postponed their season include: the Big Ten Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Mountain West Conference, and the Mid-American Conference. As of August 12, the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, and Big XII Conference still plan to play football season starting in late September.
