KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw State softball Head Coach announced Thursday the team will play the USA Softball Women's National Team next spring.
According to a press release, the Owls will take on the WNT Friday, Apr. 3 in Columbus, Ga. as Team USA prepares for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The game will be played at the South Commons Softball Complex.
The game is part of the "Stand Beside Her" tour, which is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the 2020 USA WNT. The "Stand Beside Her" message encourages fans everywhere to stand united in their support of the WNT and the United States in their journey to the Olympic Games.
For additional information, visit the KSU Owls website.
