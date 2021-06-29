FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kyle Pitts is officially an Atlanta Falcon. The highest drafted tight end in NFL history at 4th overall, signed his rookie 4 year contract with a 5th year team option.
The contract is worth just under 33 million dollars and a signing bonus of just over $21 million. Pitts was a great player at the university of Florida where he caught 97 passes his final 2 seasons in Gainesville. Pitts is 6'6" 245 pounds athletic, and just 20-years-old.
New head coach Arthur Smith, a former offensive guard, likes formations featuring 1 running back and 2 tight ends, you’ll hear this referred to as “12” personnel.
Pitts is a first round draft pick, a top 5 draft pick, he is going to have to start. Afterall, the Falcons traded one time franchise receiver Julio Jones and drafted Pitts. We’ll see how he fits with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Training camp opens next month in Flowery Branch. Stay with CBS46 News for coverage of Falcons Training Camp 2021.
