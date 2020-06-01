ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Longtime Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye passed away at the age of 80. The College Football Hall of Famer led Auburn to a 99-39-4 record at Auburn from 1981-1992.
The news, first reported by 247Sports and confirmed by the Auburn Plainsman, came just weeks after the legendary coach was hospitalized with a long-standing kidney issue and after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dye famously coached one of the greatest athletes in college sports history, Bo Jackson. The former Auburn Tigers coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in 2005. He led the Tigers to SEC Championships in 1983, 1987, 1988, and 1989. He's one of only four coaches to win the SEC three straight time.
Dye is originally from Blythe, Georgia and started his coaching career under legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn plays its home games, is named after Dye.
According tot he Plainsman, one of Dye's biggest accomplishments "comes from bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn after it was played at Birmingham's Legion Field for over four decades."
