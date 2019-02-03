You are the owner of this article.
LIVE BLOG: Super Bowl LIII

  • Posted
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIII - Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits on a table between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams helmets prior to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference at the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5:15 P.M.: Seen on the field at Super Bowl LIII: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank; actor Kevin Hart; MMA fighter Conor McGregor; and singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Also, per CBS Sports, it's looking like a heavily partisan New England Patriots crowd inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

4:54 P.M.: How about some Super Bowl trivia as we count down the final roughly 90 minutes until kickoff of Super Bowl LIII?

  • This is the Patriots’ 11th SB appearance; 9th with Brady/Belichick. 3rd straight.
  • Only 3 teams have gone to 3 straight SB; the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins, and now the Patriots. Miami was 2-1; Buffalo was 0-4; Patriots are 1-1
  • NFL Division with the most Super Bowl victories: The NFC East (13)
  • Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest non-kicker/punter to play in the Super Bowl
  • Since the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, it’s been two franchises going in the opposite directions. The Rams are 111-160 since 2002 while the Patriots are 209-63.
  • The eight previous Super Bowls in the Brady/Belichick era have been decided by a total of 34 points. Average score: Patriots 25.3 Opponents: 24.8
  • The Patriots’ Devin and Jason McCourty are the first set of twins to appear in the Super Bowl.
  • The Patriots have never scored a touchdown in the first quarter under Bill Belichick
  • The Rams’ only Super Bowl win came in Atlanta in Super Bowl XXIV
  • If the Patriots win: Tom Brady will have more Super Bowl rings than any other individual. If the Pats lose, he’ll tie Jim Kelly for the most Super Bowl losses by a quarterback in NFL history.
  • In the last 18 Super Bowls, the AFC has been represented by Brady (9 times); Peyton Manning (4); or Ben Roethlisberger (3). The only exceptions were Oakland’s Rich Gannon and Baltimore’s Joe Flacco (both lost their respective Super Bowls)

4:35 P.M.: Setting the scene outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a picture-perfect afternoon in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. Click here for the latest pictures inside and outside the stadium.

4:22 P.M.: We have crews inside and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the final hours tick away for Super Bowl LIII. Here's some of our on-air personalities who will be working in the field tonight:

4:00 P.M: A little more than two hours away from game time, both teams say they are ready for the game. In the meantime, check out some headlines you may have missed recently heading into Super Bowl LIII.

