ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Live Updates as Georgia looks to tame the Tigers and win the SEC Championship!
4:29 p.m. - LSU draws first blood with a touchdown early in the first quarter. LSU 7, UGA 0. LSU's defense didn't put up much of a fight in the opening series, especially the pass defense. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is 4-5 for 66 yards an done touchdown. He's making his claim to the Heisman Trophy, but an eternity to go in this game.
4:24 p.m. - LSU was pushed back into a long third down and Burrow calmly threw the ball to a receiver coming across the field just inside the 25-yard-line. LSU is in field goal range.
4:23 p.m. - Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. UGA swats a pass back, LSU's Joe Burrow catches it and takes it for a first down. The Tigers are already across midfield.
4:21 p.m. - LSU opens with a run and picks up nine yards. On second down, the Tigers picked up a first down and opened up their passing attack.
4:17 p.m. - Georgia's 1st drive stalls out and they had to punt, LSU gets good field position and will start form the 25-yard line. Now we'll see what the Dawgs' defense is made of today.
4:13 p.m. - Georgia received the opening kickoff and opened up trying a deep shot down the middle, but it feel incomplete. The receiver had a step on the LSU defense. Looks like UGA might be trying to soften up the defense and move the defense back before pounding the ball with D'Andre Swift.
4:11 p.m. - One other note here before kickoff, if Georgia wins, they head to the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they head to the Sugar Bowl. Pretty good deal either way, but let's get a Championship today.
4:08 p.m. - Update from the sidelines, LSU's Coach O has just about lost his voice. This is going to be a fun game today!
Fun fact, Georgia is playing for its 14th SEC Championship, but LSU holds the lead in the head-to-head series with a record of 17-13-1.
One other note, does defense win championships? If it does, it's going to be a very good day for the Dawgs because they have the second best scoring defense in the country. #GoDawgs
4:05 p.m. - The time for talking is over. It's finally game time! Georgia and LSU. Let's go Dawgs!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.