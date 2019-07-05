WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Coco Gauff will be the headline act on Centre Court at Wimbledon.
Not bad for a 15-year-old in her first Grand Slam tournament.
The American will play the last match of the day at the All England Club's biggest stadium when she faces Polona Hercog of Slovenia, another unseeded player.
Gauff has quickly become a star at the grass-court major championship. She beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second.
Another exciting teenager, 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, will also try to reach the fourth round when he takes on Ugo Humbert on No. 1 Court.
Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic faces Hubert Hurkacz earlier in that arena.
