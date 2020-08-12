AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Masters golf tournament in Augusta will be held the weekend of November 9-15, but due to COVID-19, will have no guest or patrons in attendance.
“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.
Chairman Ridley continued, "
“Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special. Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021."
Tournament officials said all 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters and that Augusta National will communicate directly with ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants in September.
Augusta National published a list of frequently asked questions about Masters Tickets you can find here.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.