ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As millions across the United States continue to protest for equality in the wake of the death of George Floyd; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kickstarted a fundraiser he's established to improve the lives of the African-American community in Atlanta with a big donation.
The former NFL MVP kicked off the campaign by pledging $500,000 and is encouraging other people to join in with him to make donations. Ryan's goal for the fundraiser is $2 million. Ryan's thoughts on this week and why he's making the donation can be seen in his post below. Click here to make a donation to the "Advancing the lives (ATL) of the Black Community"!
View this post on Instagram
Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation. For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to RESPOND. For ALL of us to respond.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta. I'm kicking it off with a $500K donation and am asking you to consider donating as well. Whether big or small, you will be joining me in making a difference.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Over the next few weeks/months I’ll be really listening to the needs of the community and working with black business leaders, sports figures, activists and local grassroots organizations to get guidance on how these donations can be most impactful.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The link is in my bio and let’s rise up as a community. It’s time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.