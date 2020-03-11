2020 NBA All-Star - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver speaks to the media at a press conference during NBA All-Star Saturday Night Presented by State Farm as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. 

Copyright 2020 NBAE 

 Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As the NCAA continues to deliberate the fate of the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Congress he would not allow crowds at NBA games.

"We would recommend that there not be large crowds," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. "If that means not having any people in the audience as the NBA plays, so be it."

The comments came during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The NBA, and now the NCAA, remain at the heart of the discussions with both leagues coming into the home stretch of their respective seasons. The NBA is in the midst of the playoff race and the NCAA and conference tournaments start up Wednesday.

Many universities and colleges have canceled classes already and many fans are growing increasingly concerned about attending an event in an enclosed space with so many people. For Atlanta, the Final Four is still scheduled for the first week of April, but that can change at any point via the NCAA.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.