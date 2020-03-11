WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As the NCAA continues to deliberate the fate of the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Congress he would not allow crowds at NBA games.
"We would recommend that there not be large crowds," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. "If that means not having any people in the audience as the NBA plays, so be it."
The comments came during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The NBA, and now the NCAA, remain at the heart of the discussions with both leagues coming into the home stretch of their respective seasons. The NBA is in the midst of the playoff race and the NCAA and conference tournaments start up Wednesday.
Many universities and colleges have canceled classes already and many fans are growing increasingly concerned about attending an event in an enclosed space with so many people. For Atlanta, the Final Four is still scheduled for the first week of April, but that can change at any point via the NCAA.
