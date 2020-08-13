ATLANTA (CBS46) – As the college football world waits for the SEC, Big XII, and ACC to make a decision about playing football this fall, more concerns are being expressed that could put the upcoming season on ice for all players.
Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a chief medical advisor for the NCAA and Emory University professor, likened the possibility of playing football this fall to being on the Titanic. “We have a serious problem. I feel like the Titanic: we have hit the iceberg and we’re trying to make decision on when the band should play,’ Del Rio said during a briefing with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
According to The Hill, Del Rio went a step further saying that only when “cities and states across the country report 10 or less cases per 100,000 people and have a positivity rate of under five percent, hot-button issues such as college sports and reopening schools become more feasible.”
Part of what is driving the fear among medical experts is the relationship between myocarditis and COVID-19 in athletes. Myocarditis, a viral inflammation of the heart, has been linked to COVID-19 in athletes. Doctor Jonathan Kim at Emory University said that the data on myocarditis and COVID-19 is still coming in, but the condition can have serious consequences for athletes including being off the field for three to six months during recovery.
Dr. Colleen Kraft, another of the NCAA’s medical advisors, told the same briefing about her concerns with myocarditis and COVID-19, “I think we’re playing with fire. One case or myocarditis in an athlete is too many.” So far, the NCAA said they are aware of about a dozen cases of COVID-19-related myocarditis in college athletes this year.
While the NCAA has given criteria to schools to guide reopening, college football sets its own rules and the conferences are charting their own paths. So far, the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West, Mid-American, and some smaller conferences have all delayed their seasons until spring. That’s left the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 still planning to play, at least as of Wednesday night. Those plans are fluid and can change. Georgia high schools are also plowing ahead with plans to play football this fall but could change if the SEC decides not to play.
Still, it’s a multi-billion-dollar business for the schools and ingrained in parts of the country to play football in the fall. But, with health professionals and experts continuing to sound warnings and the season rapidly approaching, all college conferences will have to decide soon to keep athletes from practicing for nothing in the fall.
