At 6-foot-4 235 pounds, Marietta high school’s Camden Overton has the ability to catch any 50/50 ball and shred defenders, but this is not anything new for the class of 2022 tight end.
Overton, a Marietta native, has played tackle football since the age of four and says football is his life and runs in the family. He is the youngest of seven siblings, three of which are boys who played football as well and he says they toughened him up.
“I have not played any other sports since then, I have been playing up an age group my whole life too,” said Overton. “Football is my life and this is what I want to do.”
Overton enters his second season as the starting tight end for the Blue Devils and continues to pave his own path after the departure of Arik Gilbert, the fifth ranked player in the 2020 class and now University of Georgia tight end.
In his junior year, Overton totaled 433 yards on 32 receptions with five touchdowns and even added a 61 yard touchdown pass holding a 1.000% completion percentage for his career. Overton was awarded Region 3-7A First-Team Offense last season and was also given the Iron Devil Award given to the player who made the most gains in the weight room. He added to his accolades winning the Coach’s Award on offense.
Overton says he took advantage of the opportunity to watch and learn from one of the best in the country and feels like his two years of preparation have allowed him to break out as an upperclassman.
“Arik (Gilbert) is someone I have watched growing up and in my first two years here,” said Overton. “When he left, the system did not change so I was asked to do everything he did. He was a good mentor and the mental reps I got are just as important. I feel like I was prepared when I got my first start.”
Like every other player in the country, Overton knows how important this summer has been for getting more eyes on him after a Summer last year with no camps or 7-on-7 tournaments.
He also talked about the importance of the Summer and stated the season starts in June when there are no distractions other than football and the weight room. He says hard work and building your craft during the Summer is what will make the difference come playoff time.
“We weren’t able to be around as much last Summer,” said Overton. “That is what we are really focusing on, getting bigger, faster and stronger mentally.”
Overton’s versatile athleticism and attacking nature was on full display in the Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament as he lined up in the slot, out wide and even got his hand in the turf and lined up on the line.
“We line up based on matchups, so whatever coach sees as a mismatch is where I will be,” said Overton. “Our base set is me in the slot, I line up in all three spots in the trips set and I am also not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and line up in the backfield.”
I asked Overton what his mindset is when he is lined up against a defender pre-snap and he put it simply.
“I’m always open,” said Overton. “There can be a defender draped on me and all over me but my strength and long wingspan make it easy for me to throw off defenders.”
Overton was sure to acknowledge his quarterback Tyler Hughes who announced his commitment to Southern University earlier this week. He says Hughes has the ability to put the ball just out of the reach of the defender.
Here here is going up and catching the ball at the high point on a perfectly thrown 25-yard ball from 2022 6-foot-1, 205 pound QB @Ty7er_Hughes (look out for him as well) This was in the pool play round against North Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/hu7H5SFGfp— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) June 15, 2021
James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Mercer and Southern University have communicated with the overpowering tight end but he says there is no timetable for a commitment. Of the schools to reach out, Overton says Southern University has recruited him the hardest and he’s spoken with the coaches several times.
Marietta lost in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last season, but were crowned champions in 2019. The Blue Devils begin their season at home against Colquitt County Friday, Aug. 20 in a schedule that also includes two non-region opponents, Parkview (9/17) and Brookwood (9/24).
Here he is lined up in the slot. Another great catch for @OvertonCamden who stays in bounds and takes it to the house in a bracket game against Walton. Another great ball by @Ty7er_Hughes who places only where the TE can get it. pic.twitter.com/dc4xPSCElF— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) June 15, 2021
The Blue Devils feature a team with plenty of returning players and a senior heavy roster this season. Overton says the offense will be extremely strong and to expect to see the same guys putting up numbers again. Marietta fielded six all-region first teamers who all return for their senior seasons.
Overton left a message for the readers and opposing defenders set to line up against him next season.
“Watch out.”
