ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS46) -- Major League Soccer announced it would return to play starting July 8 and running through August 11 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
MLS' return comes after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 26 teams will play in an all-new tournament with regular season points and a spot in the Concacaf Champions League on the line.
According to MLS, the tournament in Orlando will have a group stage followed by knockout rounds. The group stage will count toward the regular season, the soccer governing body said. The tournament winner receives the 2021 Concacaf Champions League spot. The groups will be assigned by a pre-tournament draw.
MLS said once the tournament is completed, it is planning to restart the regular season which means Atlanta United will be back in action after the August 11 end of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.