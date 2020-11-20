The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players Association announced a new National Basketball Social Justice Coalition featuring key owners, players, and coaches. The purpose of the new coalition is to “advance equality and social justice,” and will include Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce.
The NBA, players, and coaches have led the way in the sports world for social justice. This year, the NBA stood with players as they refused to play as a protest for social justice. The full list of board members on the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition include:
NBA Board of Governors:
- Micky Arison, Miami Heat Managing General Partner
- Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Chairman
- Clay Bennett, Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman
- Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucks Governor
- Vivek Ranadivé, Sacramento Kings Governor and Chairman
National Basketball Players Association:
- Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers Forward
- Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers Guard
- Sterling Brown, Milwaukee Bucks Guard-Forward
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Guard
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Forward
National Basketball Coaches Association:
- Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks Head Coach
- Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach
The league also contributed $300 million to establish the “NBA Foundation” that is dedicated to “creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community.” That foundation includes Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Atlanta Hawks principal Governor Tony Ressler, along with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts.
