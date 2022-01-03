ATLANTA (CBS46) — Due to games being postponed as players and staff entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA has announced the following updates to the Atlanta Hawks schedule.
The Hawks, who were originally slated to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Dec. 19, will host the Cavs at State Farm Arena on March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta’s home game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 24 will move to March 3, with tipoff set for 7 p.m., while the club’s home contest against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 1 will now take place on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Fans who purchased tickets to these home matches will be able to use their tickets on the new dates.
In addition to the updated schedule, the Hawks’ home matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 3, will now be broadcast nationally on TNT, marking Atlanta’s fifth appearance on TNT this season. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
