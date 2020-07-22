ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the attention of most NBA fans turns to Orlando as the season restarts, Atlanta Hawks fans have a new date on the calendar to circle, August 20.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, NBA teams were told Tuesday the NBA Draft Lottery will be held August 20 instead of August 25 as previously scheduled. The NBA Draft will be held on October 16, as previously scheduled.
Based on their finish, the Hawks would have the fourth pick in the NBA Draft without a lottery. With the lottery, the Hawks have at least a 12.5 percent chance of securing the number one pick and can pick no lower than eighth in the lottery.
Turning our attention to the players, some of the names who might be available to the Hawks include: James Wiseman, C, Memphis; Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State; LaMelo Ball, PG, Australia; Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn; and the hometown Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia.
Edwards and Wiseman are in consideration to be the top overall pick in the draft. If the Hawks hit gold in the Lottery, they will likely look to Edwards, who could provide a scoring spark to go with All-Star guard Trae Young. If the Hawks land Edwards, it would give them a great looking young core of Young, Edwards, John Collins, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, and Cam Reddish.
