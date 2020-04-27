ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The National Basketball Association told teams that it is targeting May 8 as the earliest possible date to allow "limited, individual workouts" in cities that won't be under stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.
If the league goes forward with the May 8 plan, multiple rules would be attached to team's opening a facility, including:
- No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.
- No head or assistant coaches could participate.
- Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
- Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.
The Atlanta Hawks would qualify to go forward with this plan, but the team has not made any announcements yet on its plans.
The NBA said it would work with teams to find alternate arrangements in cities with government restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.