ATLANTA (CBS46) – The annual free agent frenzy in the NBA is less than 24 hours old and the amount of money that has been agreed to in contracts is mind-boggling.
Using data from the sports contract website, spotrac.com, the contracts agreed upon thus far in free agency total more than $2.7 billion (as of 11 a.m. Monday). Yes, that’s billion with a b.
The biggest contract given out so far went to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. He received a 5-year contract worth $189.9 million. His now former teammate, small forward Kevin Durant, went to the Brooklyn Nets on a 4-year, $164.3 million contract.
Across the country, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris cashed in on a 5-year, $180 million contract while former Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving inked a 4-year, $140.8 million contact; which is exactly the total given to his replacement, Kemba Walker.
One other thing to note, almost all of these contracts are fully guaranteed as soon as the pen hits the paper.
