With just over a week left until the 2021 NBA All-Star Game tips off in Atlanta, the NBA and City of Atlanta are taking steps to make sure everyone knows there are no NBA authorized or affiliated events outside of the arena.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have urged people and businesses not to hold parties or large events over the All-Star weekend to avoid any potential super-spreader events. Still, the city of Brookhaven announced it would let bars stay open longer that weekend and other parties have been announced or pushed in recent weeks.
In previous years, the NBA and city of Atlanta have worked to remove unauthorized event listings, sent cease and desist letters to promoters, and worked with aggregators like Eventbrite to remove listings of unauthorized events or any events the use the intellectual property of the NBA.
The 70th All-Star Game will be played in Atlanta on March 7. All of the events that are traditionally held around the All-Star game will be held the same day as the game, including the 3-point contest and Slam Dunk contest. The game itself has generated controversy at times among players who have said it wasn't necessary, but the players' union negotiated to hold the game in Atlanta this year.
The starting lineup suffered its first loss on Friday when superstar Kevin Durant, the East team's captain, announced he would miss the game. The NBA replaced Durant with Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.
