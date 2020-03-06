NCAA Men's Final Four - Previews

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel said Friday it will not recommend cancelling or public spacing of athletic and related events that are scheduled to occur in public spaces around the United States.

The move by the NCAA comes as at least one major university has closed down classes on campus and several large events around the country are being canceled, postponed, or played in front of no audience.

The Advisory Panel said the key for all stakeholders involved in NCAA events is to "practice risk mitigation at all events."

The NCAA is in a tough position because the organizations signature event, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to start on March 15. The event will be attended by tens of thousands of people before culminating with the Final Four in Atlanta in the first week of April.

Canceling any of those games or having them played in empty arenas could mean tens of millions of dollars of losses for schools, cities, and the NCAA. 

