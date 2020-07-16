INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The NCAA released new guidelines Thursday for schools trying to play sports again this fall.
The latest recommendations are the third installment of guidelines from the collegiate governing body. According to the NCAA, the guidelines are supposed to help schools make decisions "in the best interest of returning college athletes' health and well-being."
The new recommendations from the NCAA include:
- Daily self-health checks.
- The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.
- Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.
- Testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.
Still, the NCAA said "the idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates. Meaning, if the COVID-19 crisis doesn't begin to subside, it could be a long time before college sports return to action.
"Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."
It's important to note, college football is separate from the decision making process by the NCAA. The Power 5 Conferences haven't revealed their complete plans for college football this fall, but have broached ideas including no fans in the stands. Two conferences, the Pac-12 and Big Ten, recently said they would only play conference games this fall to limit travel and exposure. The SEC is waiting until the end of July before announcing any decision on the season.
