ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you're one of the 93,000 plus fans who gets to sit inside Sanford Stadium Saturday night, or are one of the more than 100,000 expected in Athens; travel going into and out of the city is going to be a challenge.
Google Maps gives you two routes to get to Athens from Atlanta, depending on traffic.
Here's one of the routes: take 85 north to state route 316. Stay on 316 for 40 miles, then turn right on the Athens Bypass and follow signs to UGA. (Note: build in plenty of time to get there because SR 316 headed north is only two lanes)
Once you get to the University of Georgia, free parking will be available on some parts of the campus, but it's on a first come, first serve basis. Those spots will likely go quickly. There is also parking available in the North, East, Carlton, and PAC decks, as well as the E03 and E11 decks for a $20 fee.
