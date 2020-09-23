CHICAGO (CBS46) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away Wednesday morning. The legendary former Chicago Bears running back was 77-years-old.
The news was first reported by NFL Network's James Palmer.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers passed away today at the age of 77. He was my dad’s favorite player and one of the first players he taught me about as a kid. pic.twitter.com/1fSm8eHv2h— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 23, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.