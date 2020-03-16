NEW YORK (CBS46) -- The National Football League is proceeding full-steam ahead with the new league year and free agency starting this week despite the fears over COVID-19 coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported that the negotiating window for free agents will commence at noon Monday as scheduled. This is when free agents can negotiate new contracts with teams ahead of the league year starting on Wednesday.
While most deals are negotiated through phone calls, it does open the question of how contracts can't be finalized without physicals and other parameters being met. The NFL told Schefter the NFL Players Association was the reason for the league year beginning, saying, "Everyone is working remotely; let's do our business remotely." The NFLPA hasn't responded to the NFL's claim.
Schefter later reported teams are not happy with free agency beginning this week and with the thought of having to hire private planes and pilots to get premier free agents into their facilities as soon as possible.
