Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank may be getting the Super Bowl on February 3 in his home stadium, but the National Football League is going in a different direction when it comes to finding a home improvement sponsor.
The NFL announced Tuesday that Lowe’s Companies has been named as the official home improvement retail sponsor of the league. The deal gives Lowe’s the ability to market throughout the year with the NFL and for major NFL events like the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl.
“We’re proud to have Lowe’s join as an official NFL sponsor in the home improvement retail category,” said Renie Anderson of the NFL.
As part of the deal, Lowe’s will be the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl Experience at Super Bowl LIV next year in Miami, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.