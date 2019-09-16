ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walk in between the hedges at Sanford Stadium Saturday night, the task is simple: for the first time in school history, beat the Georgia Bulldogs.
Completing that task though will be incredibly difficult as the Fighting Irish will face not only the Bulldogs, but also more than 80,000 screaming fans wanting nothing more than to add the Irish to the list of victims who came to Sanford Stadium with high hopes but left with a loss.
While it’s still early in the season, the Bulldogs’ defense looks to be in mid-season form. Through the first three games, Georgia is only giving up 7.7 points per game, good for third best in the nation. Of course, before you put too much weight into that, Georgia’s opponents have been Vanderbilt, Murray State, and Arkansas State, not exactly a murderer’s row of college football powers.
Notre Dame opened the season with a 35-17 win at Louisville and followed that up with a 66-14 shellacking of New Mexico last weekend. The Fighting Irish are averaging 51 points per game on offense, while allowing only 16 points per game on defense.
Going deeper into the numbers, Notre Dame is forcing three turnovers per game with a margin of seven turnovers recovered to just one turnover lost. Georgia has only forced four total turnovers this season, while giving up three turnovers themselves.
If Georgia can get the Fighting Irish into third downs, it could easily turn the tide (sorry for the Alabama reference there Georgia fans) the Dawgs’ way. For the season, Notre Dame is just 6-22 on third down, or 27.3 percent. On the flip side, Georgia is allowing opponents to convert on just 30 percent of third downs.
Keep an eye on the kickers for both teams as the game goes on. Neither team has missed an extra point or field goal this year, although Notre Dame has only tried one field goal.
The game will be the first major challenge for either squad and will go a long way in determining the possible championship aspirations for both teams. And there’s only one place you can see the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game, on CBS46 starting at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
