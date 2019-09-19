ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia and Notre Dame meet for only the third time in history this weekend and the Bulldogs are coming into the game as heavy favorites.
CBSSports.com’s Tom Fornelli took a look at the game for his weekly “The Six Pack” and he agrees with the oddsmakers that Georgia looks like too big of a hill for the Fighting Irish to overcome.
“I can't blame them. This is not a spot in which Notre Dame has performed well in recent history. Yes, the Irish went 12-0 and reached the CFP last year. Yes, Notre Dame is one of the best programs in the country. It's just, Notre Dame is not at that top tier yet. At least, it hasn't shown that it is. Since 2011, the Irish have played four games against teams ranked in the top 5 at the time. They are 0-4 in those games straight up and 1-3 against the spread. The one time they covered was as a 9.5-point dog against Florida State in 2014. The other three times the Irish lost to No. 4 Stanford (2011), No. 2 Alabama (2012 BCS title game) and No. 2 Clemson (2018 CFP semi). They lost those three games by an average of 23 points while never entering either game as more than a 10.5-point underdog. From what I've seen of these two teams so far in 2019, I'm not ready to choose the Irish to buck that trend this weekend. Georgia 35, Notre Dame 17”
Fellow CBSSports.com writer Jerry Palm also picked Georgia to knock off Notre Dame with ease on Saturday saying the Dawgs will easily cover the spread.
ESPN.com’s Heather Dinich didn’t make a prediction outright, but did say Georgia has much more wiggle room if they stumble on Saturday.
“No team has the potential to upend the top four more than Notre Dame, and if the Fighting Irish can get past Georgia, it would legitimize the possibility of that happening again. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, this is the only game Notre Dame isn't favored to win (32.7%). Last season, Big Ten champion Ohio State was left out of the CFP in favor of the undefeated and independent Irish. The minute Note Dame loses, though, two things need to happen: The Irish need to win out and finish with one loss (no pressure), and they need to hope their résumé still stacks up against a Power 5 conference champion.
Georgia has more wiggle room -- and also a more difficult remaining schedule. Some selection committee members considered the two-loss Bulldogs last year as SEC runner-up. Even if Georgia loses this game, its playoff hopes remain intact because it can still win the SEC.”
Even fellow coaches are weighing in on the clash of the college football titans on Saturday in Athens. Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has seen both teams in action and he is leaning to the ‘Dawgs.
“Two really good teams, what I will say about Georgia, athletically across the board, I think as they go along, they are just going to get better with the talented group they have,” Mason said. “Changed both coordinators, I think first games are really about seeing where you are. I think coming out of Game 1, Georgia, they know who they are. When you look at (Brian) Kelly at Notre Dame, I think those guys are playing good football. They are a football team that doesn’t beat themselves, they play smart, pretty good on defense, they have weapons and they find ways to win ball games. It’s going to be a good game in Athens, I think. Playing both teams, I think Georgia, to me, is probably a notch above but the reality is the game is going to be won between the lines. It will be a good game in Athens college football gets a treat.”
