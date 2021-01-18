Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback, and Kennesaw-native, Justin Field announced Monday he will forego his senior season and declared for the National Football League Draft.
Fields, who at one time was expected to be the next big star at the University of Georgia, transferred to Ohio State amid claims of racism and other issues. Once he arrived at Ohio State, he quickly displayed the talent many Georgia fans had hoped to see in Athens.
In his first season for the Buckeyes, Fields completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He followed that up by throwing for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions in a COVID-19 shortened junior season.
Fields put up an all-time performance in the first-round of the College Football Playoff this year. Against then-number two Clemson, Fields shredded the Tigers' defense for 385 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while completing 22 of 28 passes. However, he was injured in the game and that carried over to the national championship game. His Buckeyes ran into the buzzsaw known at the Alabama Crimson Tide and lost 52-24.
The soon-to-be former Buckeyes quarterback is expected to be drafted as high as number two overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. There will be intrigue though with Fields and the draft. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer took over for the Jacksonville Jaguars as head coach and owns the number one overall pick. He's expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but could Fields tempt him to move down to number two in the draft?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.