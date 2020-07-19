ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the NBA season resuming on July 30, CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil caught up with Kenny Smith, former NBA player and now an Emmy Award-winning analyst on TNT's Around the NBA.
Smith gives his predictions on what will happen in the NBA bubble. He also talks about Jet Academy, his new virtual basketball camp featuring current stars like Victor Oladipo, Breanna Stewart and Hawks point guard Trae Young.
