ATLANTA (CBS46) — Outfielder Jorge Soler with the Atlanta Braves has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Major League Baseball.
He will be replaced by outfielder Cristian Pache, who will remain on the roster until Soler is reinstated.
The Braves are playing Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Tuesday.
The Braves are hoping to close out the Milwaukee Brewers in tonight's game, which is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.
