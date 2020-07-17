ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Potential Atlanta Braves outfielder Yasiel Puig announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I am sorry to share with my fans, friends, and family who follow me and who really support me, that I have just been notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Puig wrote on Twitter.
Puig said that he is asymptomatic and that he feels fine, but will remain quarantined until "I receive two negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly."
"I am sad that this has happened, but I believe that everything is in God's timing and that my return to MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me," Puig wrote. "When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome."
Puig finished his message saying he urged everyone to "take this pandemic seriously" and to, "Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols."
