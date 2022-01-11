ATLANTA (CBS46) — A parade to celebrate the Georgia Bulldog's first national championship win in 41 years is in the planning stages.
According to the University of Georgia, they are still working on details.
The parade will most likely be held in Athens.
The Bulldogs beat Alabama's Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
