ATLANTA (CBS46) — A parade to celebrate the Georgia Bulldog's first national championship win in 41 years will take place on Jan. 15
According to the University of Georgia, the parade will be held on Lumpkin Street and will end at Sanford Stadium. Gates will open at noon and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk will start at 1 p.m. and a formal program will begin at 2.
All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, January 11 – Thursday, January 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, January 13 – Friday, January 14.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Details will be forthcoming on GeorgiaDogs.com and via UGAAA social media channels.
The Bulldogs beat Alabama's Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis.
