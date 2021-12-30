MIAMI, Fla. (CBS46) — The party is in full swing in South Florida on the eve of the college football playoff.
Georgia fans packed the world-famous Elbo Room along Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, wasting no time staking out their territory.
One Dawg fan even brought his good luck charm all the way from Atlanta.
But it wouldn't be a true party in paradise without a bunch of Michigan fans.
The Orange Bowl game is just a little over 24 hours away and then we'll know who will have the chance to win the national championship.
