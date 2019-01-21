Super Bowl LIII’s match-up of the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New England Patriots isn’t even 24 hours old, but the sportsbooks are already laying odds on everything from who will win the game to which team will score first in the game.
Initially, the oddsmakers were favoring the L.A. Rams, installing them as a one-point favorite over the Patriots. But, according to CBSSports.com, the line shifted to the Patriots being a 1.5 favorite across many sports books when the Pats won. The line then shifted between 1.5 points and 2 points in favor of the Patriots.
Overall, the Patriots haven’t entered a Super Bowl as an underdog since 2001, incidentally, also against the Rams. That Super Bowl launched the Patriots’ current dynasty as Tom Brady quarterbacked the team to victory over the Rams that featured what was then called “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
Oddsmakers put the over/under for the game at 58 points. This means that Las Vegas believes the two teams will combine for 58 points in the game. Given the prolific offenses both teams have, that might end up being too low if both offenses play to their potential.
Bovada listed the Patriots as being the favorite to score first in Super Bowl LIII while both teams are tied as to who will score last. And in case you were wondering, both teams are even when it comes to who will win the coin toss and whether the team that wins the coin toss will win the game, according to Bovada.
