ATLANTA (CBS46) — Single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series Atlanta Braves games at Truist Park will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 to the general public.
Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. ET and ending 9:59 a.m. Oct. 1, using the presale code that will be emailed to them. Fans who are not yet Braves Insiders can visit www.braves.com/postseason to join the email list and receive access to the special presale.
Tickets will be available online only at www.braves.com/postseason.
The Atlanta Braves survived a scary ninth inning to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Atlanta has reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3-1/2 games over the second-place Phillies.
The Phillies and the Braves will take the field again tonight at 7:20 p.m.
