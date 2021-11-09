In Class 7A, Colquitt County moved up to No. 6 following Walton’s 42-14 loss to Marietta. Walton dropped down to No. 10 after the loss and Marietta returned to the polls at No. 9. Pebblebrook exited the poll after its loss to McEachern and Brookwood moved up to No. 7 following a 31-10 win over Parkview.
In Class 6A, Buford clinched the Region 1 top seed with a 42-7 win over Dacula. The polls did not see any shifts from No. 2 Lee County down to No. 8 Riverwood. Cambridge climbed from No. 10 to No. 9 after a 34-10 win over River Ridge and Creekview replaced Johns Creek in the poll at No. 10 after scoring a 28-20 win over the Gladiators on Friday.
Woodward Academy moved up to No. 2 in Class 5A behind No. 1 Cartersville after scoring a 21-14 win over Creekside and finishing a 10-0 regular season. Ware County moved up to No. 3, Warner Robins moved up to No. 4 and Creekside slid to No. 5 after the loss.
In Class 4A, Perry moved up to No. 7 after a 40-8 win over Baldwin. The loss dropped Baldwin out of the poll and Riverdale makes its debut at No. 10 after closing out a 8-0-1 regular season finish.
Monroe Area assumed the top spot in Class 3A after Sandy Creek beat top-ranked Cedar Grove. Oconee County is No. 2 with Pierce County, Thomson and Appling County chasing.
In Class 2A, Rabun County is the team to beat with Thomasville, Bleckley County, Fitzgerald and Putnam County in the top 5. Trinity Christian tops Class A Private and leads Calvary Day, Prince Avenue Christian, ELCA and Fellowship Christian. In Class A Public, Irwin County is at the top with Brooks County, Macon County, Metter and Schley County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. North Cobb
3. Milton
4. Mill Creek
5. Lowndes
6. Colquitt County
7. Brookwood
8. Roswell
9. Marietta
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lee County
3. Hughes
4. Brunswick
5. Rome
6. Westlake
7. Carrollton
8. Riverwood
9. Cambridge
10. Creekview
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Woodward Academy
3. Ware County
4. Warner Robins
5. Creekside
6. Calhoun
7. St. Pius
8. Coffee
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Whitewater
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Benedictine
3. Carver-Columbus
4. North Oconee
5. Jefferson
6. Cedartown
7. Perry
8. Spalding
9. Bainbridge
10. Riverdale
Class 3A
1. Monroe Area
2. Oconee County
3. Pierce County
4. Thomson
5. Appling County
6. Cedar Grove
7. Carver-Atlanta
8. Sandy Creek
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Rockmart
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Thomasville
3. Bleckley County
4. Fitzgerald
5. Putnam County
6. Haralson County
7. Callaway
8. Dodge County
9. Northeast-Macon
10. Swainsboro
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Brooks County
3. Macon County
4. Metter
5. Schley County
6. Bowdon
7. Chattahoochee County
8. Georgia Military
9. Wilcox County
10. Emanuel County Institute
Class A Private
1. Trinity Christian
2. Calvary Day
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Eagle’s Landing Christian
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Wesleyan
8. Darlington
9. Athens Academy
10. First Presbyterian Day
