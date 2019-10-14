ATLANTA (CBS46) – It appears the Dan Quinn-era with the Atlanta Falcons may be coming to an end after the disastrous start to the 2019 season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Sunday that sources familiar with Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thinking wanted to see progress of the next three weeks before the team hits a bye in Week 9, “or changes could come, with Quinn among them.”
Rapoport ended his report Sunday with this, “But barring a catastrophic loss to the Cardinals, Quinn likely has time to turn it around.” Sunday’s game against Arizona ended in heartbreaking fashion with the Falcons losing on a missed extra point with less than two minutes to go in the game.
The loss dropped the Falcons to 1-5 on the season and the team’s defense, Quinn’s specialty, has been abysmal. This was most evident when the Falcons gave up 53 points to the Houston Texans just a few weeks ago.
Quinn is in his fifth season in Atlanta and after starting strong with three straight non-losing seasons and a Super Bowl berth in 2017; the Falcons finished 2018 with a losing record and are four games below .500 in 2019.
And things won’t get any easier for the Falcons over the next two weeks. Atlanta plays the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams and the always tough Seattle Seahawks before hitting the bye week. It’s entirely possible the Falcons start the season at 1-7 and if they do, Quinn might not be around to salvage the rest of the season.
Blank is not one who traditionally likes to make a mid-season coaching change. The Falcons don’t have an obvious candidate to replace Quinn in house, unless they would consider Raheem Morris. So, there are still hurdles for Blanks to consider before he makes any moves.
Still, in a city starved for a winning major sports franchise, and with quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones on the wrong side of 30; the window for a major championship push is closing fast and any lost time could doom the franchise to also-ran status for several seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.