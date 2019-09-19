ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- As everyone prepares their pick for the Notre Dame vs. Georgia game on Saturday night (which you can see only on CBS46); we turned to CBS46 Sports' Emily Gagnon for her thoughts on the match-up.
Here's Emily's three reasons why UGA will be triumphant on Saturday:
- Jake Fromm — Proven leader who’s played in bigger games and shown composure in high-stress situations. He has the ability to make good decisions under pressure. He hasn’t thrown an INT through 3 games and he’s made some explosive plays which keeps his coach happy!
- D’Andre Swift and Running Backs — Georgia has one of the deepest running back groups in the nation led by Swift. He’s averaging just over 9 yards a carry. The Dawgs have 11 rushing TDs through 3 games... 10 of them were ran in by UGA’s backs. RB Brian Herrien is the only player on the team who’s scored in every game this season. “RBU” still stands.
- Wide Receiver Corps — After losing their top 4 receivers from last season, I didn’t know what the expect entering the year but there’s been no drop off. It’s being done by committee. There isn’t a go-to guy yet but I’m okay with it. From Lawrence Cager to George Pickens to Dominick Blaylock — These guys are solid! Cager and Demetris Robertson have good size and experience. Pickens and Blaylock are young but have shown they can make big plays when it counts. The 2 freshman have the most receiving yards on the team and they’ve both caught touchdowns. Let’s see how they perform when the lights shine a bit brighter come Saturday night.
