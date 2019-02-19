ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new report Tuesday from The Athletic said the Alliance of American Football almost became a legend as quickly as it began.
According to David Glenn of TheAthletic.com, the problem was so great that absent a cash infusion, “there was a good chance it (the AAF) was going to miss payroll last Friday.” That’s when, according to Glenn, Tom Dundon, owner of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, made a $250 million investment into the league to keep it afloat.
Another report from ProFootballTalk.com also said there were payroll issues with the new league. PFT reported “an agent who represents multiple AAF players alerted PFT on Friday that some paychecks weren’t received. The AAF attributed the delay to an administrative glitch.”
A spokesperson for the league told CBS46.com, "Players were never in jeopardy of not getting paid." The spokesperson continued, "Like a typical startup we're always raising to meet the next milestone. With Dundon’s support it accelerates us to the next phase."
As part of the deal to give the league a $250 million cash infusion, Glenn reported that Dundon will be named the Chairman of the AAF. The league was being run by co-founders Bill Polian and Charlie Ebersol, but neither TheAthletic nor PFT reported on what their role in the league would be going forward.
