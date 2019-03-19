LOS ANGELES (CBS46) – The Los Angeles Angels are on the cusp of giving outfielder Mike Trout the richest contract in the history of American sports, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
According to Passan, the Angels are “finalizing a record-breaking 12-year contract worth more than $430 million” for Trout. The contract will be fully guaranteed when it’s signed.
The two-time MVP has been an all-star in every season he has played since his first full season. Trout has also finished second in MVP voting three times in his career.
Trout, widely considered the best player in Major League Baseball, is a career .307 hitter with 240 home runs, 648 RBIs, 189 stolen bases, and a slugging percentage of .573. Trout has a career WAR of 64.3 and an OPS of .990.
If the contract comes to fruition, Trout, Manny Machado, and Bryce Harper will have signed guaranteed contracts worth $1.06 billion in the current Major League Baseball offseason.
Looking at the proposed Trout contract another way, it breaks down to $35.833 million per season. Assuming he maintains his career average of 483 at bats per season, that will break down to $74,189.10 per at bat, or approximately $296,756.38 per game (assuming four at bats per game).
For comparison purposes, here’s some things you can buy for $74,189:
- Tesla Model S
- Tesla Model 3
- Chevy Corvette Grand Sports
- Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2.6 years tuition at Georgia Tech University
- 2.8 years tuition at the University of Georgia
- 3.1 years tuition at Georgia State University
- The Atlanta Hawks roster for 4 years
- The Atlanta Falcons roster for 3 years
- The Atlanta Braves roster for 4 years
- The combined cost for the Hawks, Braves, and Falcons for a season with roughly $33.7 million left over
