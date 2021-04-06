With the first three picks of the National Football League's draft set to pick quarterbacks, business really picks up at the number four spot where the Atlanta Falcons are set to pick. But that may not be the case for long.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and 'are open to moving' out of the No. 4 spot, per source."
With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and “are open to moving” out of the No. 4 spot, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2021
The Falcons have glaring needs on defense and at the running back position, but are up against the salary cap which dropped in the 2021 season. Atlanta is between $3 and $5 million under the 2021 salary cap and that was after restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan's contract to ease the cap hit this season. Based on that, the team could use a lot more players on rookie contracts than veterans, which makes the Falcons opening to moving out of the number four spot more palatable.
Looking at the top of the NFL Draft, teams that could be in need of a top quarterback include: Denver Broncos (#9), Philadelphia Eagles (#12), New England Patriots (#15), and the Washington Football Team (#19). Any of those teams looking to move up in the NFL Draft to take a quarterback, or other player, may have to pay a ransom to get the Falcons to move out of the number four spot based on recent moves.
The San Francisco 49ers traded the Miami Dolphins the number 12 pick, a third round pick, and two future first round picks to move up nine spots in the draft to the number three overall pick. For the fourth overall pick, the Falcons would likely ask for a similar package or a first-round pick swap and other first-round picks in future years.
The NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland starting April 29 and running through May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.