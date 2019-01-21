While the ticket prices to get into Super Bowl LIII may have you doing a double-take, the one area where fans will be able to easily open their wallets will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s concession stands.
According to ESPN.com, fans will pay the standard price for concessions including $2 hot dogs and some $5 beers. ESPN reported that the prices will be the same for the Super Bowl as they are for a Falcons game at the stadium.
For example, a fan could get nachos with chees for three dollars; a chicken tenders basket with fries for six dollars; or even a cheeseburger for just five dollars. The low costs come from Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s “Fan First Menu Pricing.”
ESPN reported that the low costs for some of the concessions is included in any deal for a big event at the stadium including the SEC Championship, the Super Bowl, and the World Cup.
