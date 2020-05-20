ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the National Football League hasn't released any firm plans on how it plans to operate in the 2020 season, one option being discussed is playing without fans in the stands. But, that could prove to be a very costly plan for some teams.
According to Forbes.com, the NFL would lose approximately $5.5 billion of stadium revenue, or 38% of total revenue, if teams played with no fans in the stands. However, the amount of financial pain each team would suffer would vary greatly throughout the league.
For example, the Dallas Cowboys stand to lose the most team stadium revenue at $621 million, while the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders would stand to lose a combined $170 million, the report stated. The Atlanta Falcons, according to Forbes, would lose $204 million, or approximately 44 percent of the total revenue for the team, Forbes said.
Complicating factors for the league is the Raiders, Chargers, and Rams were all set to open up new stadiums this year which would likely boost revenue even higher for the league in general. However, if the league played with no fans, the multi-billion dollar stadiums would be completely empty with owners losing millions each week.
